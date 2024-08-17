European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

EWCZ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.93.

View Our Latest Report on European Wax Center

European Wax Center Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. Equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the second quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.