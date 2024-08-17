European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

EWCZ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. Equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the second quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

