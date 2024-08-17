Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Everbridge

Everbridge Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $35.00 on Friday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $114,627.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 65.5% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.