Everscale Price Reaches $0.0540 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $107.32 million and $634,663.14 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everscale has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

