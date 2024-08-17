Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 363,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.
Executive Network Partnering Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.
Executive Network Partnering Company Profile
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
