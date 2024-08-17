Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Lowered to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Exro Technologies Trading Down 13.1 %

Exro Technologies stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Exro Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.09% and a negative net margin of 826.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exro Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

