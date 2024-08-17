Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

