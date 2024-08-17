Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.6% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average of $113.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

