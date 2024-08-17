Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.1%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.06 and last traded at $119.05. Approximately 2,426,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,207,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.33. The company has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

