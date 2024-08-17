Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, August 19th (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 19th. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 16th.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance
NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.73.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
