Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, August 19th (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 19th. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 16th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.73.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 13,329.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the period. Busey Bank purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

