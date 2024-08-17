Fate Therapeutics’ (FATE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.73.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $387.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.90. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,069.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

