Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.90. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,548,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,207 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,345,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,555,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 1,365,463 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,825,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,130,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 1,067,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

