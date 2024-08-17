Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

FENC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of 185.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.26). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,604,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $409,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 71,275.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

