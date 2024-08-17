Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FENC

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FENC opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of 185.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.