Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 811 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 100.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $473.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.15. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $337.58 and a one year high of $520.41.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

