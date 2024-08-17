Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Swedbank AB increased its position in Public Storage by 94.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 116,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,621,000 after buying an additional 56,669 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 66.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University grew its holdings in Public Storage by 20.4% during the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 11,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 192.3% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $319.41 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $322.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.29 and a 200-day moving average of $284.48.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.92.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

