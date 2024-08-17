Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 207 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Markel Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,548.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,565.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,533.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

