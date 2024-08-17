Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,032 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after buying an additional 446,752 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,766,000 after purchasing an additional 637,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after buying an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,232,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,553,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

