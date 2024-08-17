Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 102,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of DFEV opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

