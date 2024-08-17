Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,763 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 1,905.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Timken Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TKR stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $84.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

