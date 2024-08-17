Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $304,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $51.32 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

