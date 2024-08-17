Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $312,000 in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5,577.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 216,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

