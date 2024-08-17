Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $314,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,737 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

