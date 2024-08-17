Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $316,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. Citigroup raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

