Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $333,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

VO opened at $251.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.17 and its 200 day moving average is $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

