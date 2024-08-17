Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $334,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,212.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,982.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,954.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

