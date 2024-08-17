Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $346,000 in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,841,000. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,719,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.48 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.80 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

