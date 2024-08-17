Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $357,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Newmont by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 29.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 55,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

