Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $383,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,216 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,737,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,180,000 after purchasing an additional 974,496 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

