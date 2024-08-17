Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Paychex by 85.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,263,000 after purchasing an additional 579,136 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $23,330,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $125.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $129.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,872 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,573 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.46.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

