Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after buying an additional 166,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $129.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $172.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.47.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

