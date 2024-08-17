Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

