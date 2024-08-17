Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $271.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

