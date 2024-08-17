Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN opened at $174.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $197.18.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at $740,108,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,265 shares of company stock valued at $32,066,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

