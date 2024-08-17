Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

