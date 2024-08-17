Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 231,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $569.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

