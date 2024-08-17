Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

SPLV opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $69.03.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

