Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.42. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

