Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $328,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $406.71 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $413.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.