Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $744,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

