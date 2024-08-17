Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $342.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

