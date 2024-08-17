FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $5.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $943.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42. FIGS has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,638 shares of company stock valued at $252,720. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in FIGS by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,994 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $12,152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 318.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,516,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 1,153,481 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,731,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,145,000 after acquiring an additional 516,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

