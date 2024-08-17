Financial Comparison: Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) versus SGD (OTCMKTS:SGDH)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) and SGD (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and SGD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 5.57% 65.80% 10.51% SGD N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Booz Allen Hamilton and SGD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 1 2 7 0 2.60 SGD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus target price of $156.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.02%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than SGD.

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and SGD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $10.95 billion 1.74 $605.71 million $4.60 32.10 SGD N/A N/A N/A ($22.51) 0.00

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than SGD. SGD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booz Allen Hamilton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of SGD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats SGD on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Additionally, it architects and engineers help accelerate, scale, secure, and transform mission and business outcomes using the technologies and partner offering; offers software engineering in agile practices, DevSecOps, automation and Cloud, and Low/No Code Platform engineering; systems and digital engineering; and tech strategy and product management. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About SGD

(Get Free Report)

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc., develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products. SGD Holdings, Ltd. is headquartered in Ventura, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.