Financial Comparison: CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) & Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Red Cat has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red Cat and CyberArk Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $17.84 million 11.45 -$24.05 million ($0.52) -5.29 CyberArk Software $860.60 million 13.75 -$66.50 million ($0.64) -437.52

Analyst Ratings

Red Cat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyberArk Software. CyberArk Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Cat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Red Cat and CyberArk Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00 CyberArk Software 0 1 23 0 2.96

Red Cat presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. CyberArk Software has a consensus target price of $290.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.87%. Given Red Cat’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Red Cat is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Red Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Red Cat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -206.42% -52.40% -47.59% CyberArk Software -3.20% -2.51% -0.98%

Summary

CyberArk Software beats Red Cat on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Cat

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints. The company also provides workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure web sessions, workforce password management, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; Conjur Enterprise and Conjur Cloud, which offers a secrets management solution for specific requirements; Secrets Hub, a centralized visibility and management platform; Cloud Security solutions; Identity Management solutions, including lifecycle management, identity flows, identity compliance, and directory services; and Secure Browser. The company serves financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.