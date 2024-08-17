Financial Contrast: Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) vs. Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barratt Developments and Century Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A $0.30 21.46 Century Communities $4.08 billion 0.72 $259.22 million $9.01 10.24

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments. Century Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barratt Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Century Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Barratt Developments pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Century Communities pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

46.4% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Century Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barratt Developments and Century Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A Century Communities 7.90% 14.00% 8.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Barratt Developments and Century Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50

Century Communities has a consensus price target of $101.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Century Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Summary

Century Communities beats Barratt Developments on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

