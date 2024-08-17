Financial Contrast: Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY – Get Free Report) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Total Access Communication Public and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total Access Communication Public N/A N/A N/A Internet Initiative Japan 7.16% 16.57% 7.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Total Access Communication Public and Internet Initiative Japan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total Access Communication Public N/A N/A N/A $22.58 0.34 Internet Initiative Japan $1.91 billion 1.72 $136.83 million $1.53 23.50

Analyst Ratings

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Total Access Communication Public. Total Access Communication Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Total Access Communication Public and Internet Initiative Japan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total Access Communication Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Total Access Communication Public pays an annual dividend of $12.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 158.3%. Internet Initiative Japan pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Total Access Communication Public pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Internet Initiative Japan pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Total Access Communication Public on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total Access Communication Public

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited or DTAC is one of the leading telecommunication service providers in Thailand. Founded in August 1989, it operates 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands under a concession granted by the Communications Authority of Thailand (CAT). As of 6 September 2007, the Company’s registered capital was THB 4,744,161,260 of which THB 4,735,622,000 was paid-up capital and divided into 2,367,811,000 ordinary shares with a par value of THB 2. To promote the development of telecommunication services in Thailand, the private sector was allowed to participate in the telecommunication market under concessions on a Build-Transfer-Operate (BTO) basis with two state enterprises, which has been corporatized as TOT Corporation Public Company Limited (TOT) and known as TOT Public Company Limited and CAT Telecom Public Company Limited (CAT). Under the BTO arrangement, the private operators, as concession holders, are required to build network infrastructure and transfer the assets to the state agencies granting the concessions. The operators thereafter have an exclusive right to use the assets during the term of the concession and operate cellular network to

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services. It also provides cloud solutions, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, solution for Microsoft and AWS, IoT/M2M, ID management and authentication, network, global, mobile, license, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange and IIJ cloud integration solutions; integrated, network, mail, and web security, endpoint, security assessment/consulting, web and mail hosting, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration; IoT services and solutions in the field of industrial, agriculture, energy, and IoT-oriented mobile communication; industry-specific solution; content delivery; and global/privacy products. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ PC deployment support, IIJ PaaS solution, IIJ EMM utilization support, IIJ private cloud, network solutions, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, cloud integration solution for Microsoft and AWS, Microsoft 365 transition support solution, data center service, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as DX edge services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

