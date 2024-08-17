Financial Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 6,664 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.3% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.