First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the July 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of FGB stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $4.10.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.