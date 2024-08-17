First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the July 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FGB stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

