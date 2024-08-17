Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) Director Acquires C$21,598.50 in Stock

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Myerson acquired 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,598.50.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of FOM stock opened at C$3.23 on Friday. Foran Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$4.32. The company has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOM shares. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Foran Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Foran Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.