Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 2.6% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 11,652,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 54,914,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

