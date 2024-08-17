Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.31.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after purchasing an additional 779,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortinet by 664.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,610,000 after buying an additional 134,366 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Fortinet by 198.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,446 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.